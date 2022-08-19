MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said detectives were trying to find the person who assaulted a woman in an apartment building in July.

Police released a sketch of the person whom they think is responsible for the attack. They said that around 2:05 p.m. on July 20, the woman was walking in the hallway of the building, located in the 2400 block of Colston Dr., when the person attacked and choked her.

The person who did it appeared to be around 16 to 20 years old. He was about 5’8″ tall and had a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a light brown or tan T-shirt with the word “Playboy” on the front of it. He wore brown shorts with it.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact detectives by calling the police department’s non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the 2nd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6700.