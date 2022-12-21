ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces charges after he screamed, took off his clothes, and started masturbating inside a Dunkin’ in Hanover.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department received a call about a man acting erratically at the doughnut shop, located at 7657 Arundel Mills, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said when officers made contact James Alexander Morgan McCarty, 19, of Hanover, he fought with them. It took several officers to handcuff him. Polices said he spit in the eyes of one officer and possibly exposed the officer to blood from and old wound.

Officers took the man to the hospital where they said he broke the IV pole off of the hospital bed and tried to force the lock in the room where he was being treated. An officer and security guards went into the room.

Police said at that point, McCarty got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, handling it like a sword, and came towards the officer and security guards. The officer used his Taser, and officers along it as though it were a sword, and advanced. The officer deployed his taser, and officers and the security guards were able to get a hold of McCarty.