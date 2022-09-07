MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been 51 long years since Captain James Tappen Hall was found in the parking lot of the Manor Country Club in Rockville, Md. For 51 years, his murder went unsolved. There was a sense of relief when an arrest was announced, but the family says this will be no closure until their father’s killer is convicted and sentenced.

Captain Hall’s daughter, Carolyn Hall Philo, described the moment as bittersweet, saying, “It’s happiness but it’s sadness. It’s mixed emotions.”

The Hall family has waited over 51 years for answers in the murder of Montgomery County Police Captain James Hall. He was shot and killed in October of 1971. Investigators believe Captain Hall was responding to a burglary on Carrolton Road when he was shot. He later died in the hospital.

“For 51 years his murder had gone unsolved. Last October, detectives from the cold case unit made the decision to take a look at the 1971 homicide of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall with a fresh set of eyes,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones explained.

After reopening the cold case, investigators shifted their focus to one man, one who was already interviewed by police once before. Their primary suspect has been identified as Larry David Becker who now uses the last name, Smith. Detectives traveled to New York where Smith has lived for the last 45 years. On September 1st, Smith admitted to shooting Captain Hall.

Larry David Smith pictured in 1973 and pictured in 2022. Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department

Captain hall’s daughter Carolyn called investigators repeatedly over the years, pressing them to find the man who killed her father. She had been waiting for this moment for over half of a century. Philo recalls the day detectives called her and was overcome with emotion.

“He said we caught the person that murdered your dad and I which I probably will again I just cried and cried,” Philo said.

While her brother, Melvin, was also emotional when answering questions from the media, he expressed his resentment towards Smith. He went on to highlight that Smith has taken so much from the Hall family, like the relationship Melvin could have shared with his father as well as the relationship Captain Hall could have shared with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I’m not satisfied that the man is still alive. He killed my father,” Hall said.

Despite an admission and a subsequent murder charge against smith, police say the job isn’t done just yet. Sgt. Chris Homrock with the Cold Case Unit of the Major Crimes Division at MCPD says the arrest should be a day of celebration but there is still more that has to be done.

“It shouldn’t feel like a victory lap but we’re happy with it.,” Sgt. Homrock explained. “We still have a lot of work to do with the prosecution to make sure this is finished the right way for the family and for Captain Hall.”

Captain Hall’s children told DC News Now that they are looking forward to Smith’s trial, with Philo saying she hopes to look her father’s killer in the eyes when he stands trial.

“He deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail. We have been,” Philo said.

Hall expressed his wishes for Smith’s imprisonment for the pain he caused their family.

“There’s no such thing in my opinion as closure. This person should, I hope he has a miserable life, but he killed my father and he should pay for it,” Hall said.

Smith has waived extradition from New York to Maryland and is expected to arrive in the state by the end of this week.