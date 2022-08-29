PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two students were facing charges after they brought guns to Suitland High School on Monday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said one student was a 16-year-old boy from Suitland who is charged as an adult. The other student was Christopher Harris, 18, of New Carrollton.

Deputies from the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff went to the school around 11 a.m. with an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old who was wanted by the police department for a carjacking that took place in District Heights on June 29. The deputies and the school resource officer (SRO) said when they found the student, he had a gun in his waistband. They took him into custody. He’s facing charges related to the carjacking and the gun.

Around 2 p.m., the SRO received information that came from a parent. That information was that a second student, Harris, might have had a gun. The SRO and school security staff members found Harris with a gun in his backpack. He, too, faces a number of charges.