MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out exactly who he is.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man told them his name was “Dominick.” He had no identification on him when officers found him around 10:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Falls Rd. That’s near the Montgomery Square Copenhaver Swim Club in Potomac.

“Dominick”

Officers asked anyone who recognizes “Dominick” to call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s non-emergency number. That’s (301) 279-8000.