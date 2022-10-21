Car on asphalt road on autumn day at park. Colored leaves lying under the wheels of the vehicle.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a woman after she attempted to drive off in someone else’s car, running over and killing a dog in the process.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers were in the 500 block of Leelyn Dr. in Severna Park around 9:15 a.m. Friday after they received a call about a suspicious in the area. Someone said a woman was pulling on door handles then running after a small black and white dog.

A driver who saw the woman chasing the dog stopped to ask her if she needed help. The woman, 41-year-old Theresa Cooper of Severna Park, Md., supposedly handed the dog to the driver, got in the car, then started to drive away. Police said there was a passenger in the car at the time.

Investigators said in the process of driving away, Cooper ran over the dog. Someone took the dog to an animal hospital where the dog died. Officers arrested Cooper.

As of early Friday afternoon, police still were trying to find the owner of the dog. Anyone with information that could help them can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or Anne Arundel County Animal Control at (410) 222-8900.