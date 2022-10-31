FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new poll released Monday by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Maryland found about 63 percent of Marylanders support legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Maryland.

Approximately 25 percent opposed the idea and 12 percent were unsure.

Right now, medical marijuana is legal in Maryland, but question 4 on this year’s general election ballot asks voters to weigh in on legalizing marijuana for people who don’t have a prescription.

If question 4 passes, Marylanders 21 and older will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis starting July 1 of next year.

Critics say the ballot measure is unnecessary because Maryland already decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, but others say the law doesn’t go far enough.

Maryland is among a group of states voting on November 8th on whether or not to join 19 other states that have legalized it for non-medical use.