FUNKSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Get ready to open your wallet when you go to the post office. The Federal Postal Regulatory Commission has decided to hike the price of a stamp to 68 cents starting Jan. 1.

This will be the fifth time rates have been raised over the past decade. The postal service is running a $100 billion deficit.

“Everything’s going up,” said Linda Milliard as she left the post office. “[…] If my mail comes quicker, that’s okay. If not, I have a problem with it.”

Despite the rate hike, the postal service expects deliveries to take longer.