POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue shared photos of a fire that displaced a family in Potomac Md.

Officials said that firefighters were dispatched to the 10,800 block of Brickyard Court at around 10:15 p.m., June 14.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire showing from the home. All occupants were reported out of the building when crews arrived.

Two adults, two children, and one child guest were displaced, Red Cross was on scene offering assistance. The damage is estimated to be over $2,000,000.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.