GLENARDEN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Glenarden City Council is trying to change the structure of the government, which could diminish the power of the mayor.

Dozens of residents showed up for a meeting at the Glenarden Municipal Center on Thursday evening to voice their concerns in the ongoing power struggle.

Some said the current system is not working, while others insisted this is a power grab by the city council.

The council shared a presentation during the meeting of what the process would look like in order to make changes to the government’s structure.

City Council members said that they are trying to clarify overlapping duties and restructure the city’s government by adding the mayoral position to the city council.

The proposed charter would give the mayor legislative authority, but they would not operate as a separate body.

Thursday’s meeting was just the first public hearing. The council plans on having more meetings before a possible vote.