PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Power technology company Cummins Inc., known for designing and making engines, has a new brand for its New Power business unit.

The brand is called Accelera and is helping the company work towards creating technology with zero emissions.

“Achieving our goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 requires leveraging our entire portfolio of businesses,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President, and Chief Executive Officer.

“Establishing Accelera reinforces our commitment to leading in zero-emissions solutions and highlights our unmatched ability to leverage our deep understanding of our customer’s needs and applications, technical expertise, and extensive service and support network to walk hand in hand with our customers throughout the energy transition.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Part of the launch includes a partnership with Blue Bird, which is creating a new fleet of electric school buses. This will place 1,000 of these buses across the United States, including at least ten electric buses in Prince George’s County.

With all of the buses on the road, 10,600 metric tons of carbon emissions will be prevented each year in the United States.

The new buses will be on the road in Prince George’s County in about one year.