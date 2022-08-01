LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — The use of ghost guns has become a problem across the country.

The Prince George’s County Crime Solvers unit created a new program to help get ghost guns off the streets.

“We want the illegal guns and illegal use of guns off the street. I mean it is captivating our communities and holding our communities hostage,” said William Steen, Chair of the Board of Directors for the county’s crime solvers unit.

Steen says their new “Illegal gun reward program” is one of many avenues to create a safer community.



“Our board of directors came up with a subcommittee to implement this specific program which is specifically geared for obtaining information on either illegal guns such as the ghost guns that you mentioned, or information on the illegal use of guns,” he said.



The process is simple, you can submit a tip anonymously to (1-866)411-tips, through their “P3 tips” app, or on online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The information is handed over to law enforcement and you can receive up to $2000 dollars.



“We’re not law enforcement. We’re a board of directors of residents and business owners and community activists. And so, coming together and doing this is just our part in helping everyone pitch in to create a safer community,” said Steen.



As of June Prince George’s County Police has taken more than 800 guns off the streets. It’s not confirmed how many of them were ghost guns.

Steen says it will take a team effort to create safer neighborhoods.

“I think there needs to be a number of different avenues coming together in order to, you know, to curve this, including, you know, learning how to mediate and negotiate issues other than grabbing a firearm,” said Steen.



The big question is, will this program be effective in taking illegal guns off the streets?

“We can only hope but to sit on the sidelines and do nothing and speculate and hope that you know, and without doing any action, I think is an inaction in itself” said Steen.