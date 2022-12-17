OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, dozens of people received free coats at the Prince George’s County Memorial Library’s Oxon Hill branch. It was all a part of the county library system’s “Operation Warm.”

“Having warmth in the winter is such an important confidence builder for your health and wellness for children,” said Rachel Zukowski, Project Service Manager for the library.

A line wrapped around the Oxon Hill library, everyone waiting to get a free new coat. At a time, when families are seeing higher grocery bills and more.

For the past month, several branches have distributed hundreds of coats with the help of sponsors like Wawa and The Prince George’s Memorial Library Foundation.

“We really want the kids and families to feel that the library is there for them. Not just for books and educational needs but for warmth and comfort and we want to support the community as much as possible,” said Zukowski.

Sara Habib picked up a free coat for her daughter and her niece. She says the donation brings some relief during a time when a lot of things cost more.

“It’s a really good experience. For the mothers and the parents who don’t have enough income it’s really helpful,” said Habib.

Kids and parents not only got a free coat, they received a free book, other library goodies, and more information about what the library has to offer.

“We just want the community to know that this is something that maybe they don’t expect from the library but you should come on in, we probably have a lot of things that you don’t expect here,” said Zukowski.

The library will host one more coat drive at their Laurel location on January 7th. Jackets are first come first serve.