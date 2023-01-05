LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Leaders in Prince George’s County are looking into the next steps for the youth curfew established last year. They’re reviewing how to move forward in light of a recent increase of carjacking arrests involving youth.

In December, PGPD arrested four teens in two separate carjacking incidents. Investigators say one of those teens was a repeat offender. These are just a few of the crime concerns that County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says she’s trying to tackle with this youth curfew.

Community advocates like Jeanette Brandon with the Together We Can non-profit said it’s going to take the entire community.

Brandon said she’s disappointed in the increasing crime involving youth in the county.

“It’s really hurtful because you know back in our time and our day we went in when the street lights came on,” said Brandon.

“I just think that youth are losing focus. I feel like they don’t have anywhere to go. They don’t have anything to do,” she said.

In a statement to DC News Now, Communications Director for the County Executive’s office says:

“PGPD is constantly evaluating crime statistics and adjusting its strategy as need dictates. We are pleased to have experienced a steady decline in the rate of carjackings since Labor Day. What we know is that we ended the year with more juvenile arrests for carjacking than adults, and we remain deeply concerned about the disproportionate youth involvement in these incidents. The County Executive will announce next steps for the curfew this month,” said Gina Ford.

Brandon said children need more safe spaces.

“So if we could just open up more of our rec centers. I think we would give youth a little bit more to do,” she said. “Sometimes the children won’t talk to [their] parents. So we’re gonna try to do something and bring the children together to talk to us. So let’s get out in the community to see what we can do,” she continued.

“I think she’s trying to do the right thing. I just think we need to bridge the gap and everybody needs to come together, the parents, the communities, the rest of the top officials need to come together and work with her so that we can all push together,” said Brandon.

An announcement for the next steps for the county’s youth curfew will come later this month.