CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, Prince George’s County non-profit Together We Can is preparing to unite the community through history.

“We’re going to celebrate the dream. We want our young people to come out so that they can see what we’re doing and maybe they can understand that’s why we fight so hard,” said Jeanette Brandon, founder of Together We Can.

The “Celebration of the Dream Motorcade” will begin at Capitol Heights Metro Station at 11 a.m. on January 15. Cars will make their way to Oakcrest Community Center for a reception. There will be live music performances, poetry, and dance exuberating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers say this is also an opportunity to unite the community.

“We’re going to bridge that gap,” said Brandon. “I just want us to continue to fight together and there’s so much division. We need to bring it together so we can help get what we need and make this thing strong.”