BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — People across Prince George’s County were still dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s wild weather. Thousands of people are still without power days later.



If you drive around Bowie, Maryland you’ll see debris, and pieces of large trees taken out by the storm. Residents say they’re grateful the damage was not worst.

“I’ve never seen this much damage, this was the scariest by far,” said Mary Beth Fitzmaurice, a Bowie resident.

Just one week after a tornado hit the city, Tuesday’s storm also caused a lot of damage.

“I had a maple tree in the back and it’s a whole kind of chunk of it came down [and] miss[ed] my house by about a foot. My wife and I were standing in there praying please don’t all fall down, you know on our house,” said Keith Kaufmann, another Bowie resident.

He says he originally planned on having the trees cut down but the storm did the job for them.

A 65-year-old oak tree that once stood in front of a home on Cherrywood Lane was also knocked over on Tuesday.

“I just heard loud noises and debris hitting things and all of that and I waited until it calmed down. I said oh my god, the tree is in the street. The oak tree is in the street,” said Fitzmaurice.

Now more than 48 hours after the storm thousands of people are still without power.

“Generator and a lot of extension cords. Hundreds of dollars worth of extension cords, but that’s for lights and the refrigerator but you had no air condition. We’re just kind of taking everything real slow,” said Frank Fitzmaurice.

Just a few miles away in College Park, Maryland Pepco reported less than 1500 customers are still without power.

Several out-of-state crews are assisting with removing debris and returning power to parts of Bowie. The city says they’ve opened up the cooling center at the Bowie Senior Center.

“To anyone who needs to go there during the day and cool down the charge medical or electronic devices or actually even work on a laptop if they needed to from there,” said Una Cooper, communications director for the City of Bowie. “For those people still without power we hear you we know you’re without it. We’re advocating for you with BGE and we all hope that you’ll be back soon.”

Officials say it will take up to a week to remove all trees taken out by the storms.