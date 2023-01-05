UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people filled a Prince George’s County courtroom on Thursday as Aisha Braveboy renewed her commitment to the community. She prepared to serve as State Attorney for the county for a second term.

“It just meant so much… It just felt really good to just be reaffirmed by all of those who matter so much to me,” said Braveboy.

Braveboy is definitely facing big challenges when it comes to curbing crime in this new term. She’s looking at a new approach to community safety and improving programs already in place to deter people from crime — especially teens.

“I think we just want to be even more intentional about our drive to drive down crime which is extremely important,” she said.

“We have to give our young people something to look forward to. Now we will hold them accountable and we prosecute young people who commit carjackings, and we do ask for serious punishments for them. However, what we want is for them not to be in the system at all,” she continued.

During her new term, Braveboy said she’s going to take accountability to the state level.

“We’re also working in Annapolis, we’re going to be pushing forward legislation to expand our organized crime efforts here because we think that the laws need a little bit more strength in order for us to go after those who are conspiring to commit carjackings as well. As state stealing airbags and other stuff related to property,” she said.

Accountability when it comes to guns is also a priority for her office for the next years.

“We are indicting every gun case, not just the felony gun cases, but even the military transport and misdemeanor cases, those are all going to be served in Court because we want to be able to hold people fully accountable for their actions,” she said.

With many programs already in place to tackle youth crime, gun violence and reentry, leaders in the county are hoping that makes a difference.

“If we can really look at how you look at folks that are going back into the system and how we go about doing that I think that’s going to be a great deterrent can we have as far as the future is concerned,” said Seat Pleasant Mayor Kelly Porter.

Braveboy said accountability requires effort from everyone.

“We work hard to hold people accountable, but we have to work with our community. Our witnesses come from our community. Of course, our victims are in our community, and our years have come from our community — so this is an effort of this entire community to hold people accountable and ensure safe communities,” she said.