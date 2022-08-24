UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (Dc News Now) — The Prince George’s County Educator’s Association and the Prince George’s County Public Schools have reached a tentative contract agreement after months of rallies and protests for higher pay.

“It’s a very long time coming very overdue. And so we’re, we’re excited,” said Dr. Donna Christy, President of PGCEA.

Out of 120 proposals, the union and school system were able to agree on 80 proposals.

“[If] they all come to fruition the way we anticipate they will, it’ll really transform PGCPS for our teachers and our students,” Christy said.

If the new contract is ratified, it will include a 6% pay increase, funding for school supplies, higher pay for substitute teachers and certified teachers, tuition reimbursement will be doubled and more. The changes could be applied this school year.

“With inflation and gas prices, how they are they’re definitely looking forward to having those higher salaries in their paychecks,” he said.

With classes starting on Monday teachers will unfortunately still face staffing shortages, but Dr. Christy is hoping this new agreement will help bring more teachers to the county.

“Our educators are managing extra large classes and losing their planning time to cover where there’s an absenteeism,” she said. “We’re really hoping that this helps bring people back to Prince George’s County to be educators, that they see that they have a union that is fighting for them and getting them landmark, you know, contracts and that, you know, it’s a great place to work. Now if you have 21 years of experience, you can come in all the way at the top of the pay scale and not take a pay cut to transfer counties. So we are looking for people to come and using that as a way to attract more experienced educators into the classroom in Prince George’s County.”

Cristy says more work still needs to be done but most importantly the perception of working in education must change.

“We’re really needing to improve the level of respect and professionalism for our educators so that they feel valued and want to remain in the teaching profession,” she said.

The agreement will now move on to the representative assembly within the PGCEA for approval, then it must be voted on by members. If finalized the new contracts could go into effect mid-September.