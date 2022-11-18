FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving.

It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations.

“It’s really about community. We all have one goal to serve people and to connect people with resources they need time,” said Euniesha Davis, director for the Office of Community Relations.

Hundreds of cars wrapped around the Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Fort Washington as volunteers loaded up each car with free food and toiletries for the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution.

“When so many people are having challenges, you know, making ends meet. Thanksgiving should be that holiday that families don’t have to worry about the turkey that’s going to be on the table or the fixings and it’s our way of saying, hey, we want to share this meal with you,” said Lashanda Cobbs with United Health Care, one of the largest sponsors for the event. “

Several other community groups also volunteered including members of the Upsilon Tau chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority Inc. They donated 500 non-perishable items to the event.

Volunteers spent days packaging thousands of bags of food. Each car received a free turkey, fresh vegetables, mac and cheese, cornbread and even a hygiene kit.

During a time when grocery prices are more than usual, people said events like this give them a sense of relief.

“It’s going to help me a lot, I have four kids this is going to help a lot,” said one recipient.

“We’re just hoping that this particular event the meal will allow a family to get a little bit more right and not have to go into their pocket unnecessarily,” said Davis.