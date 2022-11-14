UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Board of Education unanimously passed a rezoning proposal on Thursday to tackle overcrowding classrooms and issues with older school buildings.

The plan includes closing and consolidating some schools in the area like Concord, Pointer Ridge and Rose Valley Elementary school.

Many parents are not happy about it.

For the past few months, several parents from Pointer Ridge Elementary voiced their disappointment about the schools closing. Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson decided to push that part of the plan back to 2024.

The goal of the Comprehensive School Boundary Initiative is to balance enrollment and create boundaries for new and expanded schools. The school system has noticed the overutilization of older school buildings, and they’re looking to transition students into newer underutilized school buildings.

Goldson also made some recommendations to the original proposal like giving rising fifth and eighth-grade students and their siblings affected by boundary changes the option to remain at their current schools. Parents will be required to provide transportation for these students.

She also recommended eliminating boundary changes at 29 schools that would have impacted less than 20 students at each school.

The initiative is set to go into effect next school year.