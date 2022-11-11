SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — More than 90% of Prince George’s County’s District 7 voters chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadh has lived in District 7 for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.

Some residents say they feel neglected regarding safety, infrastructure, and more and Oriadha says she’s ready to be their voice at the table.

“I am tired of seeing just tobacco stores and liquor stores carry out inside the beltway. We need access to grocery stores and restaurants and entertainment and quality shopping. We have to see the same amount of investment when it comes to infrastructure and business that you might see Laurel, Bowie, Hyattsville, we deserve the same in our community,” she said.

Krystal Oriadha has lived in District 7 for nearly a decade. As a community leader, and now elected council member, she says developing the district is a top priority.

“We have no money for example in parking planning for district seven, not a dollar in 2023. So a focus for me is going to be diverting funds to make sure our district is not left out in the next budget cycle,” she said.

Another issue is crime, especially incidents involving young people. A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times outside a home in Hillcrest Heights on Tuesday.

“So for me, this hits home,” said Oriadha. “We need to look at real diversion programs with the state’s attorney’s office. We need to look at job programs that give kids something more to do, we need to look at after-school recreation programs and having free services. We need to look at mentorship programs. So I think we have to have a holistic approach to this conversation of safety that we just haven’t had,” she continued.

Oriadha believes giving the community a voice is critical.

“I will be creating roundtables for civic associations, for nonprofits, for businesses, and for all of my municipalities, because my goal is to bring the community together on these conversations. Making sure the stakeholders have a seat at the table,” she said.

Oriadha will be sworn into her position in December.