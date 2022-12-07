PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday.

The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of Maryland.

The gala was not only a celebration but also an opportunity to raise money for charities across the county.

Governor-elect Wes Moore was one of the night’s speakers. Guests included Maryland senators, representatives and all the county council members.

“There’s still much to do in the area, behavioral health making sure that we address that issue, really expanding all access to healthcare for all Prince Georgians are growing our economy. Making sure we continue to bring to the county, the amenities, the restaurants, the shopping opportunities, the chances to have entertainment here, growing jobs and really focusing on continuing to invest in education. So those are some of the goals we have, we have so many and I’m very excited to keep going,” Alsobrooks said.