LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she is launching the Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Insititute, a program for young people interested in county government and community service.

“We are extremely excited to launch our Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Institute,” said Alsobrooks. “This is yet another opportunity for our youth to become actively engaged in their communities in a positive way. Our young people are our future, and we must do everything we can to ensure they are prepared to become the next generation of leaders in our County, State, and nation.”

Students will learn about how the county government operates. They will be able to weigh in during county government and community meetings and provide input on policies and legislation regarding youth.

Twenty-seven high school students from across Prince George’s County will be selected. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and they will receive community service hours for school credit if selected.

Alsobrooks said she is looking for a diverse group of youth from various backgrounds who are forward-thinking and want to invest in their personal and professional growth while completing community service.

Applications are open until October 14, 2022, and applicants will be selected on November 11, 2022.

The program will begin in January 2023. You’ll find more information about it here.