LAKE ARBOR, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County is extending its youth curfew until the end of the year. Police started enforcing it after a violent summer.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says crime has gone down dramatically and kids are staying home late at night.

Alsobrooks says the curfew is just one tool in the toolbox, but from her perspective, it’s working and that’s why she wants to continue enforcing it.

Police started enforcing the existing curfew laws on September 9, after a spike in crime.

“Our parents who are in partnership with us, they want to know whether or not your children are allowed to be outside past 10:00 on a weeknight or midnight on the weekend,” Alsobrooks said.

And according to police, crime dropped over the last month. But is it just because of the curfew?

“That we have 59% decline in carjackings between those curfew hours gives us information to say that there is a connection,” Alsobrooks said. “But after 30 days, I think all of us would agree it’s probably premature to say that that was the exact reason.”

Alsobrooks says the curfew is working, but there’s more to the strategy.

“We have additional overtime, our department came up with various strategies going into apartment complexes and other places around the county. So it wasn’t just the curfew,” she said.

Alsobrooks says there was a 74% decline in homicides during the month of September, compared to August.

“I attribute a lot of it to a renewed focused attention. A reset is what the county executive would say. I think all those things add into a recipe,” said Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Aziz says the few kids who officers did come into contact with were educated and given resources.

“A behavior was changed, or a cooperative effect took place,” Aziz said.

He says the county needs more time to assess the full impact of the curfew, but the department is open to working with anyone who has other positive solutions.

“We just need more community and parental involvement, because the police are not the single source for public safety in the county. We’re all in this together,” Aziz said.

The curfew is in effect for kids 16 and younger from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.