OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came out for the last day of the Prince George’s Film Festival. Filmmakers had the chance to learn, network and submit their work for various awards.

Lavern Whit and her team, who worked on “A Family Matters Christmas,” took home the award for Narrative feature film and Best Of Festival film at the festival.

“This is history. So I’m a part of history,” said Whit, the executive producer and director for A Family Matters Christmas. “It’s a Christmas movie. So it’s all about that issue, solving it as a family. And so that’s what this is a walk in someone else’s shoes before you judge them. That is the message.”

“All of a sudden they said, family matters Christmas. And we were like, oh my god. … they were really surprised. Yeah, so it’s so exciting,” said Paula Brown, choreographer for “A Family Matters Christmas.”

“I always knew that the DMV had great stuff here. And so to be able to have a festival in pg county and to see all of the wonderful creatives in this area come together and network and create even more ideas for next year to come back and win more awards, you know, was just so full circle to me,” said actress Milan Perez.

On Sunday, the festival hosted a closing reception which included an award show and panel discussion.

“Prince George’s county is the home of such talented creators and content makers. And so this is like what our mission is to empower them and let the world see that we have such phenomenal talent right here in Prince George’s county,” said Rhonda Dallas, CEO and Chief Curator for Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council.

Actor Richard Lawson, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Tressa Smallwood shared their knowledge of the film industry about the revolution of film and took questions from the audience.

Organizers for the festival say they hope guests take away one message.

“If you want to shoot a film, we have locations for you. If you need filmmakers with a vision, we have them here if you need photographers, editors, you know, whatever you need to do your films. You can come to Prince George’s County and find everything that you need,” said Donna Foster Dyson, General Manager for the festival.