CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Jahmal Harvey continues training as he gets ready for one of the biggest fights of his young boxing career, even though it’s still months away.

Harvey, 21, of Oxon Hill, will represent the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, where he will fight as a featherweight.

“I’m just happy and I’m just excited to get there, anxious to get there, ready to get in the ring, fight,” Harvey said during a break from his training at the Oxon Hill Boxing Gym, part of the Campus in Capitol Heights

Harvey punched his ticket to the Olympics when he won the gold medal at the Pan-Am Games in Chile last October, quite an accomplishment for someone who only started boxing nine years ago.

“It allows you to be the most competitive because as a single player…it’s not a team sport,” Harvey said about what he enjoys most about boxing.

The sport, according to Harvey, is his safe space. Being there, however, is not easy.

“It’s the cut in weight, the dieting, the two to three workouts a day. You just got to miss out on stuff,” Harvey said, as family reunions are something he often misses due to his year-round training.

Harvey focused on boxing full-time at the urging of his football coach who saw Harvey’s potential in the ring. It’s a decision neither he nor his parents have regretted.

“Just to watch him, you know, build from never boxing before up to where he’s at now and then pass and a lot of people in there and pass him, a lot of his peers,” said Jamarr Moody, Harvey’s father.

But, that doesn’t mean they stop worrying.

“Still to this day, I’m a nervous wreck,” said Kim Harvey, Jahmal’s mother. “There’s nothing inside me about him boxing. I’m just a mom and I stick to that. I’m nervous every time he gets into the ring.”

Coaches don’t seem too worried, as they credit Harvey’s versatility as his biggest asset.

“So it’s kind of hard to prepare for him because you don’t know when he’s coming out,” said Shawn Briggs, one of Harvey’s coaches. “You don’t know if he’s going to fight Southpaw the whole time or if he’s going to fight conventionally.”

Harvey estimates he’s won close to 170 fights during his amateur career. But, he does know the number of losses.

“I have eight losses,” Harvey said – he uses them as motivation.

Posters hang in the gym that serve as reminders of the titles Harvey has won. He’s looking to add the Olympic gold to that.