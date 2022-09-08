PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department pursued a vehicle from Walters Lane to Byers Street resulting in damages and injuries and to police officers, according to a report.

At around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, officers were patroling the area of Walters Lane in Prince George’s County when they spotted an illegally parked vehicle. Upon approach the vehicle took off hitting multiple police cruisers and an officer.

The driver was chased to the 4300 Block of Byers Street where they were taken into custody along with a passenger.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.