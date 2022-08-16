PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who killed a rideshare driver as he tried to rob him in Temple Hills.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, faces charges including First-degree Murder and Second-degree murder.

Officers received a call for a welfare check in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When they go there, they found 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring shot inside a car. Esleiman died there.

Police said Tuesday that Strowbridge was in custody on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about the case can call detectives at (301) 516-2512. People can provide information anonymously by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, going online, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You’ll refer to Case 22-0038272.