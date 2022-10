PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer had to go to the hospital Thursday morning after the officer’s cruiser was in a crash involving another car.

The wreck happened in the 3300 block of Church Rd. in Bowie.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The department didn’t indicate what led to the crash or if charges could be possible.