PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Effective Monday, August, 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools will return to a mandatory mask policy, according to the PGCPS website. The decision comes at the recommendation of the Prince George’s County Health Department, given the new COVID-19 BA.5 variant.

PGCPS said the mandate is subject to change should the advice of health officials change.

This decision comes on the heels of most districs moving to a mask-optional policy as well as the CDC relaxing several major recommendations this past week.