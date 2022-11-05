LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions.

Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years.

“I would love to be a homeowner. I was looking before this happened and then the interest rates went up, so I had to put it on hold. I’m hoping to pick it up in 2023 But I’m not able to save as much as I was saving prior,” said Jefferson.

There’s currently no cap on how much landlords can increase rent in Maryland which has many tenants struggling to keep up with their rent. Residents also say that sometimes they’re given less than a 30-day notice.

“My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased by an additional $800 or an additional $1,000 to do month-to-month. I was given a 23-day notice,” said Jefferson.

With the help of CASA a housing justice coalition, Jefferson was able to negotiate.

“In my case, it was an additional $200 which is better than $800, but it’s still a nice little chunk of change,” she said.

On Saturday members of CASA, Laurel city council members, and tenants sat in a roundtable discussion to share their stories and possible solutions. Leaders from other cities such as Bladensburg also came out to listen.

“The paycheck is not increasing, not at all. The working class is not making enough money to pay their rent,” said Anna Rodriguez with CASA.

“There should be some type of laws in place right now. They can charge any amount, they’re supposed to give me 60 days but I didn’t even get that. So I hope that they just come to a fair agreement,” said Jefferson.

City council member Carl DeWalt says they’ve had conversations with landlords.

“It’s going to put them out of business, it’s going to lower their lower everything that they make,” said DeWalt.

“A fair market rate for rent for over a 12-month period is usually around three or 4%. And they’re still and the studies have shown they’re still making a very fair profit. They’re able to take care of the maintenance part of it, the taxes, and everything else,” he continued.

Tenants are now hoping council members can create a bill for rent stabilization to limit the amount for rent increases that happen annually.

“We’re gonna get this legislation adopted. And then we can control the huge rent increase,” said DeWalt.

City council members say they plan to have more conversations with landlords, and they’re also looking to develop the bill this week. Tenants tell me it’s a step in the right direction.