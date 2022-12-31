CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — We now know the name of the man hit and killed by a car in Suitland last Thursday. He was 29-year-old Da’quann West of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Police said this crash is part of a disturbing trend.

Central Ave., Martin Luther King Highway, and Indian Head Highway are the areas Prince George’s County police see the most deadly pedestrian crashes and fatal car accidents.

According to police, they’ve responded to 30 fatal pedestrian car accidents so far this year. Last year there were 21, and these numbers don’t include areas covered by other police agencies.

As for car fatal crashes they saw 60 in 2021 and so far this year there have been 69.

Pedestrian safety advocate, Dr. Robert Screen with MD-210 Traffic Committee said holding drivers accountable will lead to fewer lives lost.

“A lot of people get hooked and addicted to the very elusive performance and high speeds that are associated with cars. Unfortunately, when they’re going at hyperspeed, which is one of the issues that we have here in Prince George’s county you know, it’s just going to be a terrible outcome when it comes to pedestrian and other vehicles,” he said.

“If we want to really see a change as a society, each one of us must sign up to be a change,” he continued.

With many people celebrating the new year this weekend police are encouraging everyone to not drink and drive. If you do drink, make sure you have a designated driver, or use an Uber or Lyft to get to your destination. They also say to be alert, travel in groups, and monitor your alcohol intake.