PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday morning due to a car crash.

Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident occurred in the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Rd.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said the wreck happened around 8:10 a.m. and that the driver who died was trapped inside the car and had to be extracted.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.