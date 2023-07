PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said one woman has died and four others were injured after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 12:30 p.m., they responded to the area of Landover Road and Fire House Road for the report of a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was unresponsive in a car. She died at the hospital.

Four other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.