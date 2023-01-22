HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon.

Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on the scene.

The shooting happened in the station’s parking lot. Police said that the suspect fled from the scene.

Green Line trains bypassed the station during the investigation, which was still ongoing at 6 p.m. Officials said that buses were available during this time.