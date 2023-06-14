PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County on Wednesday evening.

Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officers responded to the 790 block of Riggs Rd. just after 5:30 p.m. They found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.

PGPD said that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. Police said he was in critical condition.

Anyone with any information should call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.