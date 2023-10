PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County on Friday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that officers were called to the 6800 block of Haven Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

Police found a male who had been shot inside of a car. He died there.

Oxon Hill High School, which is near where the shooting took place, canceled its football game for the evening.