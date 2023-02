RIVERDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Riverdale that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

Prince George’s County Police Officers responded to the 6800 block of Riverdale Road around 8:10 p.m.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were still searching for a suspect and investigating the shooting. They asked that anyone with any information call 1-866-411-TIPS.