LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was shot and another was killed near a Laurel apartment Sunday afternoon, police said.

Prince George’s County Police said that officers were called to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane around 4:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found one male who had been shot outside.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers then found a second male inside a stairwell who had “trauma to the body.” He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not know the age of either victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident was asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.