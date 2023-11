HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating after a person was shot in Hyattsville on Thursday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 7100 block of Webster St. around 7:15 p.m.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said that the person was in critical condition.

PGPD said that the investigation was ongoing.