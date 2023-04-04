PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue says that incense left burning on a balcony may have caused an apartment fire that displaced 12 units in Largo.

At around 7:04 p.m., April 3, units were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire on Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo. On scene, crews found a 3-story garden-style apartment with fire showing from the rooftop.

The fire was put out by 9:31 p.m., according to a follow-up tweet. Officials reported that no one was injured, and that fire investigators had determined the cause to be accidental.

Red Cross was on scene working with displaced residents.

A family dog was rescued from the building, it was safely returned to its owner.