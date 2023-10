PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said that its Narcotics Enforcement Division Interdiction Unit recovered 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

In a social media post on Monday, the department said the drugs were found at a shipping facility in the county. The drugs were in a package headed to an address on the East Coast.

Police said that the investigation was still ongoing on Monday.