PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a boy died Friday after a minivan the teenager drove collided with a pickup truck in Clinton.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Saturday that Shaun Shelton, 15, of Accokeek was the person behind the wheel of the minivan.

The wreck happened on Jan. 5 around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Piscataway Road and King Gallahan Court.

Police said Shelton, who was driving the minivan, died at the scene of the crash. A teenager who was with Shelton had serious injuries. Medics took the other teenager to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup also went to the hospital, but the driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

PGPD said it appeared Shelton was driving the minivan in the wrong direction on Piscataway Road when he hit the pickup truck. The minivan had been reported stolen earlier in the day out of Charles County.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422 or Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The case number is 24-0001129.