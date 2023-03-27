PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys face charges related to a carjacking that took place early Sunday morning in Temple Hills.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said a driver contacted police around 3:55 a.m. after two people stole the person’s vehicle at gunpoint in the 2900 block of St. Clair Dr. Officers put out a description of the vehicle. Police spotted it near 23rd Parkway and Oxon Run Drive and tried to stop it. They said the driver took off and drove into Washington, D.C.

Once in the District, the driver stopped on 30th Street SE. The driver and the passenger bailed out, and police took both into custody.

Officers said the people arrested were 15-year-old boys, one from the Landover, Md. area, the other from D.C.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the charges against the teenagers are Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, Robbery, and Theft, as well as other charges.