UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Four roommates have filed a $16 million federal lawsuit against the Prince George’s Police Department. They and their attorneys claim three officers the constitutional rights of the roommates back in 2021.

“It was a nightmare,” said Erica Umana, one of the roommates.

She and the others say three officers, Jason Ball, Joseph Mihanda and Anthony Jackson, illegally broke into their apartment at the Verona at Landover Hills on June 2, 2021, while they investigated a complaint of a dog bite.

Struggles between both sides ensued once the officers got inside the home. Moments later, the dog, Hennessy, appeared. The lawsuit claims Officers Mihanda and Jackson shot the dog with their guns, while Officer Ball used her taser.

“I held Henney’s body, bloody body while she was dying in my arms, while the rest of her family was wrongfully detained,” Umana said.

Attorneys for the roommates say the officers violated the tenants’ Fourth Amendment rights that protect people against unreasonable searches and seizures. Police, according to the attorneys, used a key they got from a maintenance worker at the complex to get inside the apartment.

“Let us be very clear right now. They did not have any probable cause as to any crime,” said Malcolm Ruff, Esq., their attorney.

The roommates, who say police wrongfully arrested them, but never charged them, are asking for $16 million in damages, along with having the police department once again put under federal supervision.

“I no longer feel safe in the presence of the police officers, and I will never trust them ever again,” Umana said.

Prince George’s Police did not respond to DC News Now’s request to comment on the lawsuit.