PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives said they were looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Langley Park late Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Kevin Ruiz Campos, 16, of Silver Spring, Md. died in an apartment building parking lot in the 7900 block of Riggs Rd. Officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. As of Thursday, the man still was in the hospital.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call (301) 516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is available if the information leads to an arrest and indictment.

People also can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips. The case number is 23-0035048.