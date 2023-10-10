PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that they were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a boy inside a building in Fort Washington late Monday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers found Elijah Fletcher, 16, of Fort Washington inside the building in the 8300 block of Indian Head Hwy. around 5:40 p.m. Police received a call about a shooting shortly before that.

PGPD said Fletcher had more than one wound. He died there.

The police department said a reward of up to $25,000 was available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment. Detectives encouraged anyone that could help them with their investigation to call (301) 516-2512. People also have the option to remain anonymous by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, going online, or using the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0060167.