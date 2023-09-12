PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released they name of a 16-year-old high school student who died Monday after someone shot her during a fight near her school.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Tuesday that it still was looking for the person or people responsible for the killing of Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt.

PGPD said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday in the 9800 block of Palamar Dr. Investigators said Medrano-Moore, who died at the hospital, was walking on Palamar Drive after she left DuVal High School. There was an argument between two groups. The shooting took place during that fight.

The shooting came a few months after PGCPS Superintendent Millard House II announced that security measures at Prince George’s County Public Schools high schools would have enhancements, including metal detectors. DuVal High School was part of the second phase of installments which was to take place in the coming months. After the shooting Monday, the school district said the installment date would be moved up.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call (301) 516-2512. People also have the option to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or to provide information online or through the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0053813.