PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place over the weekend in Clinton.

Robert Isiah Walker, 16, of Clinton was shot and killed at a gas station on Aug. 12.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the station in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Walker was found inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512.