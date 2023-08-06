Two people disputed over the blue Jeep – one person was injured after being shot during the argument.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged a teenager with possession of a loaded firearm in connection to a shooting on Aug. 5 in Glenn Dale.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of Marguerita Ave. at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old from Mount Rainier was shot in the incident and transported to a hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man located a car that had been stolen from his family member sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The theft was reported to PGCPD.

The stolen car had three occupants inside, including the 17-year-old suspect who exited the vehicle.

During a confrontation over the car, the man shot the suspect, who was armed with a loaded handgun. The guns from both the man and the boy were recovered.

The man remained on the scene and rendered aid to the teenager while the other two occupants fled the scene in the stolen car.

The 17-year-old faces multiple handgun charges and theft of a vehicle charges. At this time, no one else is charged in connection with the case.